Sell-out spring show is blooming success for Rosemere

This spring’s “Back in Time” music show for Rosemere Cancer Foundation at Chorley’s St Mary’s Club was a blooming success.

Not only did it sell out, which the bi-annual show has done every single spring and autumn for the last 20 years, it also raised one of its highest ever donations with organiser Denis Ashcroft, who has just celebrated his 80th birthday, handing over £1,420 to the charity.

Denis, a former Chorley postmaster,lost him mum to cancer when he was just 11-years-old. In tribute to her, he has dedicated his adult life to fundraising for a number of cancer charities.

Through his “Back in Time” concerts, which are headlined by Irish vocalist Sean Leonard supported by Denis’ cousin Lindsay Howard, who performs Patsy Cline’s greatest hits catalogue, Denis has raised more than £25,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation alone.

Sean and Lindsay at the spring “Back in Time” show

Sean, who mixes traditional Irish songs with country music favourites and chart-topping ballads from the 1960s through to the 1980s, and Lindsay donate their performance fees to boost the shows’ takings from ticket sales and a raffle.

Amy Hilton, marketing manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Denis’ fundraising is just phenomenal as is his energy. He might have a winning formula in his very popular artists but it still takes a lot of effort to stage two sell-out concerts and their raffles year on year. We are incredibly grateful to Denis, Sean, Lindsay and their very loyal fans.”

Denis’ autumn “Back in Time” show is on Friday, 26th September, and tickets are already on sale at St Mary’s Club.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

Denis presents his spring “Back in Time” music show donation to Amy Hilton of Rosemere Cancer Foundation

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients' cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk