Royal Preston Hospital to allow visitors again - what you need to know if you have loved ones in hospital

Starting today (Friday, February 18), restrictions on visiting patients are being relaxed at both Royal Preston and Chorley and South Ribble hospitals.

It is welcome news for those families who have been separated from their loved ones since visiting was suspended on New Year's Eve, due to fears of a surge in coronavirus infections.

They can now look forward to spending more time with their relatives on the wards, but some restrictions will remain in place for now.

Visiting restrictions are being eased at Royal Preston Hospital, with family allowed to visit their loved ones for the first time since New Year's Eve

What you need to know

- A 'controlled booking system' will be reinstated, allowing one visitor per patient to visit once per day, for a maximum of one hour.

- Visiting is permitted between 6pm – 7pm, seven days per week and arrangements must be made directly with the ward.

- But if the above times do not suit the ward, visitor or patient requirements, then alternative timings can be arranged (again, directly with the ward).

- In order to gain access to the ward, all visitors are asked to provide evidence of a negative lateral flow test. This means testing prior to attending the hospital and showing proof of the negative test before entering the ward area.

- It says COVID-19 measures still apply to the NHS, including social distancing and hand hygiene practices. All visitors, unless exempt, must also wear a face mask and any PPE that the clinical area recommends.

There is currently reduced parking at RPH due to the Nightingale Hub situated on the visitor car park outside the front entrance.

Patients with additional support needs

- Extended visiting for up to a maximum of 2 nominated people for patients receiving End of Life Care.

- Extended visiting to one nominated person to provide carers' support to patients with additional needs, including patients with a cognitive impairment / learning disability / autism / visual / auditory impairment / language barriers.

- Other needs may be allowed but these must be discussed with the clinical team prior to visits.

Children’s Ward Visiting

- Both parents / guardians can be present with their child.

Neonatal Unit Visiting

- Both parents can be present with their child

- All women including their support partners are asked to arrange their own lateral flow test 24 hours before they come to attend any neonatal appointment.

Maternity Unit Visiting

- Two birthing partners can be in attendance for labour and birth on Delivery Suite / Birth Centre.

- One named partner can provide support on the Maternity Wards at all times.

- One support partner can attend all hospital outpatient appointments and all scans.