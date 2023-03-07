Oakhill Veterinary Centre opened a new premises last Monday (February 27), merging its two existing Fulwood branches, on Conway Drive and Watling Street Road, into a much larger central facility on Lytham Road.

What can you expect from the new vets?

The Oakhill team has transformed the building from an old doctor’s surgery into a vibrant, modern veterinary practice, specially designed to keep stress to a minimum for patients.

A new Oakhill Veterinary Centre has opened in Fulwood. Centre: Directors Judith Lee and Lisa Steinhage at the official opening

As the new practice is purpose-built, it is much more accessible, including a spacious reception with a large waiting area, comprising separate areas for cats and dogs, and direct access to the consult rooms to help anxious animals. There is also a dedicated bereavement space where private access in or out of the building may be preferred.

The branch has been custom fitted with all the equipment a modern veterinary centre needs, including a laboratory, radiography and diagnostics room and digital dental X-ray facilities, together with seven consulting rooms, two operating theatres, an isolation unit, and separate kennelling areas for dog and cat inpatients.

The addition of a second floor has provided office space for vets and support staff, separate from the clinical areas. This is home to the dedicated customer care team, who are now able to speak to clients on the phone away from the busy reception, giving them the privacy needed to discuss their pets’ needs.

The main reception

What does the vets say?

Judith Lee, Director, Oakhill Veterinary Centre said: “It’s been quite emotional leaving the two old branches, as we had been there for such a long time and have made many happy memories, but as we’ve been getting busier and busier, we’ve been bursting at the seams!

“We first viewed the old doctor’s surgery on Lytham Road back in 2020, and although there was clearly a lot of work to do, we could all see the potential of the building and location. Now that we are here and seeing how that vision has come to life feels brilliant!

“The staff have been amazing, coming in over the weekend to help with the move, and ensuring we were ready for opening on Monday morning. Our team really make us who we are, and we are excited to open up opportunities for new veterinary professionals to come and work with us in this superb environment with our friendly, supportive team.

Fully equipped clinical area

“We’re now able to treat all our patients in a much better environment with improved facilities and we now have plenty of space to welcome new patients too.”

How have the public reacted?

Oakhill says the opening of the new branch has already generated a huge amount of local interest, with people closely following the building work.

The surgery are now planning an Open Day for clients and the community to have a look around the new facility.

Dog kennels

Are there any jobs going?

Oakhill will have seven vets, seven veterinary nurses and two veterinary care assistants working at the new Lytham Road branch, together with a reception and custome care team. The move has created new jobs, both clinical and support team members, with further recruitment underway.

Oakhill’s Kirkham and Goosnargh branches remain open, with Goosnargh continuing as the home of its equine and farm divisions.

