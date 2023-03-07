Z’s Defence Academy was founded by 33-year-old Zaynab Jogi, better known as Z, in Blackburn in 2019. Starting off teaching self defence classes to women, since the pandemic, the charity have also expanded to run projects focussing more generally on health, fitness and wellbeing.

Z, who previously worked in commercial banking, said: “We are supporting vulnerable women to participate in activities, in particular self defence , but also outdoor activities, mental health services, and just generally getting them physically fit and active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've been in martial arts for 17 years and it's helped my mental health a lot. When you're suffering, whether you're depressed, or going through any sort of negativity, it helps to be able to do a sport, and for me, martial arts is my thing.

Z's Defency Academy teaching female staff and pupils at UCLan how to defend themselves

“A couple of years ago, I thought I had all this knowledge, what should I do, which is why we set up this community project so I could share that knowledge but it's gone from strength to strength, and it's amazing how, now, we're not just in Blackburn, my hometown, we're travelling all around the North West from Burnley to Oldham to Rochdale and Accrington and now we want to clock Preston, we want to really engage with the area and get more Preston women involved in community activity.”

Z’s Defence Academy has delivered over 50 different projects to organisations across the North West in the last five years, and they have recently started work at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) in what they hope will be the first of many Preston projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is currently running a six week self defence course for UCLan students, as part of a research project looking at how their self defence courses support women's psychological, mental and physical well being.

Their UCLan course is Z's Defency Academy first move to Preston, but they hope to run more projects in future.

Z, who is trained in multiple martial arts disciplines said: “The project itself is helping more women learn self protection, and be able to walk the streets on campus and feel safe. The students talk to each other and make friends because they're all living on the campus, but ultimately, it's about giving them the skills to be able to defend themselves if they were in a scenario.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Z’s Defence Academy conducted initial research with three pojects in Blackburn and then first came to UCLan with a taster session for students and staff. Due to the success of the taster and the ensuing student course, they are in talks with the university about putting on a course for staff too.

A UCLan spokesperson said: “It’s vital to us that our female students and colleagues feel empowered, confident, and these classes offer skills which they can carry with them through life, wherever they might go. We are always striving to find new ways to offer physical, mental and emotional support to those at UCLan: these self-defence classes are just one of the initiatives which can help students boost their wellbeing and confidence, as well as enhance their student experience.”

As well as working with the university, Z’s Defence Academy is hoping to work with other businesses in the Preston area, including putting on some youth and elderly workshops.

Z is a trained instructor for Krav Maga and self-defence, as well as being a boxing instructor and personal trainer among other sporting qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are interested in finding out more, visit their website or get in touch on 07720636847.