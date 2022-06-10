Reclaim The Game is an eight-week programme which combines classroom learning and physical exercise opportunities to support men aged between 18 and 44 to reduce the amount of time and money they spend on gambling.

The free programme, which has been designed by a team of experts, will be delivered by PNECET coaches at Deepdale to bring men together in a team environment and provide peer support to one another.

Sessions last 90 minutes each and are split into two halves of classroom learning and physical activity, all taking place at Deepdale, with the programme set to commence in the summer months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

L-R Alistair White, Dr Craig Donnachie, Michael Viggars, Hannah White. Launch of 'reclaim the game' initiative battling internet harms

Benefits of the programme also include a behind-the-scenes stadium tour of Deepdale and a £60 shopping voucher for each individual who completes the programme.

Head of Health and Wellbeing Jessica Riley said: “We are proud to be delivering the programme this summer to support men aged 18 to 44 in the Preston area to control their gambling habits, while helping them to become fitter and healthier through physical exercise in our inspiring sporting environment at Deepdale.

“Through the Reclaim The Game programme, we want to inspire individuals to learn, be active and develop life skills, while continuing to improve the general, physical and mental wellbeing of our community.”

The Reclaim The Game programme forms part of a larger study, Football Fans And Betting, which has been funded by the National Institute of Health Research.

For more information please email [email protected]

HELP IS AVAILABLE

GamCare runs the National Gambling Helpline (0808 8020 133) and also offers face-to-face counselling.

The National Centre for Behavioural Addictions includes the National Problem Gambling Clinic (including the Young Persons' Problem Gambling Clinic) and the National Centre for Gaming Disorders.

NHS Northern Gambling Service provides specialist addiction therapy in the north of England.

Gordon Moody Association The Gordon Moody Association offers residential courses for men and women who have problems with gambling – email [email protected] or call 01384 241292.