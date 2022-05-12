Nearly half (43 percent) of people in the city live with decibel noise over a constant 55 decibels, coming from sources like roads, railways and industrial sites, research by Zinus has revealed.
Wigan came in eighth place, with 38 percent of its population living in areas which regularly reach 55db while Greater Manchester was ninth with 38 percent.The top spot went to Slough where well over half - 60% - of the 165,000 population live in areas over 55db.
Noise is one of the key triggers for a bad night’s sleep, according to a survey of 450 adults conducted by Zinus. Some 30 percent of people blamed it for causing the most sleep disturbances. Nearly half (47 percent) say they struggle to nod off on a weekly basis, 57 percent get less than eight hours’ kip most nights and 35 percent regularly worry about their sleep quality.