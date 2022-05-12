Nearly half (43 percent) of people in the city live with decibel noise over a constant 55 decibels, coming from sources like roads, railways and industrial sites, research by Zinus has revealed.

Wigan came in eighth place, with 38 percent of its population living in areas which regularly reach 55db while Greater Manchester was ninth with 38 percent.The top spot went to Slough where well over half - 60% - of the 165,000 population live in areas over 55db.