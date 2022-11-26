News you can trust since 1886
Preston Covid rates: Two more deaths recorded in Preston

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Preston.

By Andy Moffatt
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Nov 2022, 4:20pm

A total of 477 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 24 (Thursday) – up from 475 on the week before.

They were among 27,410 deaths recorded across the North West.

Critical Care Department at Royal Preston Hospital

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Preston.

A total of 172,941 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 24.

PrestonNorth WestCovid-19England