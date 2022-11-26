Preston Covid rates: Two more deaths recorded in Preston
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Preston.
A total of 477 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 24 (Thursday) – up from 475 on the week before.
They were among 27,410 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Preston.
A total of 172,941 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 24.