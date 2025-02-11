Physical Activity and Sport Strategy launched to create an ‘active’ Rossendale

Rossendale Borough Council have launched their new Physical Activity and Sport Strategy with the aim of increasing the number of residents who lead healthier, more active lifestyles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strategy was launched at Rossendale Sports Club. With over 60 attendees, including representatives from Sport England, Active Lancashire, British Triathlon, Padel Parcs, Rossendale Badminton, Rossendale Leisure Trust, Rossendale Cycle Hub, and Wave Adventure. The Council presented their vision ‘to create a more active Valley through enabling Rossendale residents to be more physically active’.

The event outlined the Council’s commitment to make physical activity the centre of community wellbeing, with a goal to create vibrant, healthy towns where everyone can move more, move well, and move often. Speaking after the launch event, the Council’s Chief Executive Rob Huntington said: “This strategy is a step closer in achieving our mission to improve the lives of everyone in Rossendale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not just about physical activity; it’s about creating a healthy community where people of all ages can thrive.” Lead Member for Communities, Housing, Health & Wellbeing, Councillor Liz McInnes added: “This strategy is built on the idea that by supporting one another, we can improve physical and emotional health, enhance life chances, reduce reliance on health and social care services, and develop skills.

Cllr Nick Harris, Madam Mayor Cllr Judith Driver, Cllr Liz McInnes, County Councillor Jackie Oakes, Cllr Anne Cheetham

“Physical activity has the power to transform lives, and this strategy is about making those opportunities available to everyone across Rossendale and to try to embed physical activity into everyday life.”

The success of this initiative relies on partnership working between Rossendale Borough Council, local partners, and the wider community. For more information on the strategy, please visit Rossendale Physical Activity and Sport Strategy.