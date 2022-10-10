North West paramedics and ambulance workers threaten strike action over 'low pay'

The GMB Union – which represents the region’s ambulance workers – said 95 per cent of its members have voted in favour of a walk out after a consultative ballot was taken.

"Our ambulance service is understaffed and over worked, their low pay barely covers the essentials,” it said.

Around 2,000 NWAS paramedics and ambulance workers will now be balloted on whether to launch formal industrial action.

Around 2,000 North West paramedics and ambulance workers could go on strike over 'low pay' this winter

The union says staff are angry over the Government’s imposed 4 per cent pay award which it says has “left them facing another massive real terms pay cut”.

Mike Buoey, GMB organiser, said: “Ambulance workers are on the frontline saving lives. They shouldn’t have to come home to worries about making ends meet.

"The cost of living is rising – and even more steeply due to the Conservative Government’s economic mismanagement.

"It just isn’t good enough.”

What does North West Ambulance Service say?

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “This is the result of a national pay dispute and not one we can control.

"We recognise this is a difficult time across the country, including for our staff who work incredibly hard to support the people of the North West.

"We are keeping track of the situation and have plans to minimise any impact on patients should a future ballot result in industrial action.”