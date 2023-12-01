NHS Trusts in Lancashire ranked by hospital waiting time

A new report ranks NHS trusts that have the highest percentage of their patients waiting over four hours at their A&Es across Lancashire.

5 NHS Trusts in Lancashire with the highest percentage of patients waiting over 4 hours at A&E

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – 27.4% of attendees

When it came to the number of attendees, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are in the middle of the pack in Lancashire with 47,351 but these patients who are waiting over 4 hours is the highest in the region. 27.4% of their attendees waited over the 4-hour threshold last year. This percentage came to 12,979 people in total, which is an estimated 4,326 per month!

Five NHS Trusts in Lancashire with the highest percentage of patients waiting over four hours at A&E.

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust – 25% of attendees

Second on the list is East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust which had 25% of their patients waiting over the 4-hour threshold. This NHS Trust has one of the highest attendees for the second quarter of the year in Lancashire and South Cumbria. This means a total of 14,742 people waited over 4 hours, which is 4,914 per month!

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust – 24% of attendees

Out of the total 38,297 patients in University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust during the second quarter of the year, 24% of them were waiting over 4 hours to get seen. The figure for this Lancashire Trust would be 9,200, which is approximately 3,067 across one month.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – 21.2% of attendees

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has one of the lowest percentages for A&E waiting times in Lancashire with 21.2% of their 60,265 patients, which is the highest amount of attendees in the county, waited over 4 hours to be seen in the last 3 months. This is an average of 12,763 patients that faced prolonged waiting times each month.

Skelmersdale Walk In Centre – 0.5% of attendees

With Skelmersdale having one of the smallest trusts in Lancashire, there’s no surprise they round out this list. Skelmersdale Walk In Centre had a total of 5,698 attendees over the second quarter of the year and only 30 of them waited over the 4- hour threshold.

All NHS Trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria with the highest percentage of patients waiting over 4 hours at A&E *

Name A&E attendances Total Attendances waiting over 4 hours Percentage waiting over 4 hours Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 47,351 12,979 27.4% East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust 59,070 14,742 25% University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust 38,297 9,200 24% Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 60,265 12,763 21.2% Skelmersdale Walk In Centre 5,698 30 0.5% Rossendale Miu & Ooh 3,015 0 0

Methodology:

We used data from the NHS website about A&E Attendances and Emergency for the second quarter of 2023 in the September month. Once the 2023-2024 Quarter 2 spreadsheet was opened, we went to the ‘Provider Level Data’ tab, which had data about all the NHS trusts across England. I researched the NHS Trusts in Lancashire and filtered to find these on the spreadsheet.

*Certain Trusts in the region had no data recorded like Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust and North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust due to not having A&E services ​so these were cut out.

My data set contained trusts in Lancashire with their, A&E attendees, Attendance waiting 4 hours or less, Attendance waiting over 4 hours and Percentage waiting 4 hours or less.

To work out the percentage of people who waited over 4 hours, I subtracted the percentage waiting 4 hours or less by 100%. I have done this for all my figures. To find out the average of patients waiting over 4 hours, I took the total attendance and divided it by 3, due to the recorded month period.