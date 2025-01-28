Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prostate cancer has become the most common cancer in England according to new analysis from Prostate Cancer UK.

More than 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year on average – that's 143 men every day.

Men are at higher risk if they are over 50, Black or have a father or brother who has had prostate cancer.

The earlier you receive a prostate cancer diagnosis, the easier it is to treat.

Data from the NHS in England shows that 50,751 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer in England in 2022, compared to 48,531 breast cancer diagnoses in the same year. In 2023, 55,033 men got a prostate cancer diagnosis, while there were 47,526 breast cancer cases.

Prostate Cancer UK have also revealed that prostate cancer cases soared by a quarter (25%) between 2019 and 2023.

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. | Peakstock - stock.adobe.com

Prostate cancer was impacted by the pandemic more than any other cancer, as people were less likely to visit the GP during the height of the pandemic. More than 14,000 men who should have been diagnosed and referred for prostate cancer treatment were missing from the health system. The latest data is showing that awareness about prostate cancer is rising, and that’s leading to thousands more men getting early, life-changing diagnoses.

Despite the huge increase in prostate cancer cases, there is still no national screening programme for the disease that affects one in eight men. Prostate Cancer UK is calling on the Government to change this and have set up a petition asking Health Secretary Wes Streeting to overall current guidelines.

Chiara De Biase, Director of Health Services, Equity & Improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, explained that unlike other cancers, prostate cancer won’t give you symptoms in its crucial early stages when it’s easier to treat, making it hard to tell people about the tell-tale signs to look out for.

De Biase said: “That’s why we do everything we can to make every man aware of his risk of getting the disease and empower him to think about his testing options — so that he has the best chance of getting that all-important earlier diagnosis. Because the earlier you find prostate cancer, the easier it is to treat. “

She highlighted that there is a ”dreadful North-South divide in the UK”, with men more likely to get an incurable diagnosis in certain areas and men living in more deprived areas less likely to get the treatments they need.

She added: “Despite all this, GPs aren’t currently allowed to raise the issue of prostate cancer and testing, even with the men who have the highest risk of getting it -something we’re asking the Government to change right now.”

What are the symptoms of prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer often does not cause any symptoms in its early stages, which is why knowing your risk factors is important so it is caught before symptoms begin to occur.

Symptoms of prostate cancer according to the NHS include:

needing to pee more frequently, often during the night

needing to rush to the toilet

difficulty in starting to pee (hesitancy)

straining or taking a long time while peeing

weak flow

feeling that your bladder has not emptied fully

blood in urine or blood in semen

Who is high risk for prostate cancer?

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in the UK. Men are at higher risk if they are over 50, Black or have a father or brother who has had prostate cancer. If that’s you, Prostate Cancer UK recommends you talk to your GP about a regular PSA blood test which can help detect if something is wrong.

How can you check your risk for prostate cancer?

Prostate Cancer UK have created this handy online Risk Checker, to help men find out their risk of getting prostate cancer and learn what they can do about it, with more than three million men already taking it across the UK.

Speaking about getting a prostate cancer diagnosis, De Biase said: “The good news is that the way prostate cancer is diagnosed is safer and more accurate than ever, and the first step is a simple blood test – not a ‘finger up the bum’. If you’re worried about prostate cancer, the easiest thing you can do right now is take Prostate Cancer UK’s quick online Risk Checker.”

