Pro-Fit, a state-of-the-art personal training space in Walton-Le-Dale, has joined forces with North West Cardiac Rehabilitation Charity, Heartbeat, to raise awareness of the vital role that exercise plays in preventing heart disease.

What is on offer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the awareness drive, Pro-Fit is offering five businesses in the local area the chance to take part in a free health MOT session utilising the gym’s 360 degree Evolt body scanner.

Pro-Fit has launched a National Heart Month Awareness Drive with Heartbeat. Pictured: some of the team at Pro-Fit.

The machine, which can be taken into workplaces, provides individuals with 40 detailed body composition metrics such as muscle mass, body fat percentage - including a detailed breakdown of visceral fat (the hidden fat stored around the organs) and biological age.

Pro-Fit’s team of experts will also provide advice on goal setting, managing stress and the importance of sleep for health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why are they offering this

Steve Butters, co-founder of Pro-Fit said: “I was shocked to discover that Lancashire has the second highest prevalence of heart disease in the UK - National Heart Month therefore seemed like the perfect time to really put heart health at the top of the agenda in the region.

“As such we’re delighted to support Heartbeat who are doing such a vital job in changing the lives of those affected by, or at high risk from, cardiovascular disease.

“As well as fundraising for the charity we wanted to give something back to the local community which is why we are opening up the health MOT sessions for businesses. Our body scanner is the only one of its kind in the region and provides a really in-depth snapshot into a person’s health – including many factors that you can’t see in the mirror, such as the levels of fat stored around the vital organs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The data from the body scan is often a turning point for many people who are looking to embark on a health and wellbeing journey. It gives a clear indication of a person’s health, as well as measurable metrics which are really important when it comes to goal setting.

“We really want to help make a difference this National Heart Month and will be urging our members to show their support for the charity and help spread the heart health message by encouraging their workplace to put themselves forward.”

How to sign up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To put your business forward for a free health MOT email [email protected] with the name and address of your business, number of employees and an overview of how you are planning to support the health and wellbeing of your employees in 2023.

How else the gym is raising awareness

To help raise vital funds for Heartbeat, team members from Pro-Fit were also in Waitrose on Saturday (February 11), collecting charity donations and offering shoppers the chance to win a range of fitness-related prizes.