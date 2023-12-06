A Preston heart charity is appealing for people to come forward with photographs and memories, as it celebrates it’s founders legacy following her death aged 85.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In 1977 Rosemary Redman and her husband Keith lost their 16-year-old daughter Gillian to an undiagnosed heart illness.

This was the impetus to start Heartbeat, which would provide help to others with similar conditions as well as to develop support and enhanced rehabilitation for people affected by heart disease post-hospital discharge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keith and Rosemary Redman of Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It started as a full cardiac rehabilitation programme at Preston Polytechnic (UCLAN), with services also at Pond House, in Fulwood, before it moved to the former National Football Museum, in Deepdale, in February 2015.

There are also satellite sites across Lancashire, all offering a tailored approach to tackling heart disease.

Today, 45 years later, Heartbeat is still supporting nearly 1,000 people every week.

Heartbeat Chief Executive, Louise Bache, said: “None of this would have been possible had it not been for Rosemary and Keith.

Keith and Rose Redman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their vision was for a place that would help local people with heart disease when there was nowhere in Preston doing this. They created a place that would

be there for people when they needed it and help them to rebuild their lives.

“On these foundations Heartbeat has grown into the charity it is today, a preventative as well as rehabilitative charity, supporting people with heart, lung and vascular conditions. Following their footsteps we are still providing a welcoming, friendly and safe environment that was created all those years ago.”

Remembering Rosemary

Rosemary died in July aged 85, and Heartbeat are keen that the couple’s legacy should be remembered by the people of Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise added: “We feel that the people of Preston should be aware of this amazing couple and the work they did to create a charity that has been a

lifeline to so many residents over the years.

"We want to say thank you to Rose and Keith and we think that this is a sentiment that so many in Preston would also like to share.

We need to keep this wonderful charity thriving through difficult financial times in memory of the caring, brave couple who unselfishly started this charity.”