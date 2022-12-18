The event is the largest marathon in the world and returned on November 6 for the first time since 2019 with Preston charity Heartbeat represented.

The marathon goes through all five New York boroughs and attracts nearly 50,000 runners. This year it included the likes of Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher and daughter of a former USA president, Chelsea Clinton, and Preston’s very own Steve Pettman running in support of Heartbeat.

Steve at the finishing line

Generous club

Steve is on the Committee of St Gerard’s Club in Lostock Hall, and this year they have chosen to support Heartbeat as a few of the club members have recently needed the support of Heartbeat to aid their recovery after major heart surgeries.

Steve, a keen runner, said: “I enjoyed New York but the course was long, hilly in parts and the weather was hot and humid.

"My next one is in March 2023 in Tokyo when I will have completed the six world Marathon majors.

"Over the last 10 years the members of St Gerards Club have raised well over £100,000 for various local and national charities, but always try their hardest to support charities close to home, like Heartbeat!”

"Huge difference”

Heartbeat Senior Fundraiser, Lisa Riding said, “It was fantastic to see pictures of Steve in his Heartbeat vest supporting us on the streets of New York.

"We are a small local charity, but we make a huge difference to people’s lives, helping them to live longer and healthier lives with the people they love. But we can only do it with the help of people like Steve and clubs like St Gerards, they help us raise the £1million we need every year to provide our exercise, nutrition and wellbeing support programmes.

"We want to say a big thank you to Steve and everyone at the club for their ongoing support of Heartbeat.”

What is Heartbeat?

Heartbeat is a local Preston based charity, supporting people affected with or at high risk of heart disease, with sites in and around Preston, Chorley and Blackpool, the charity supports nearly 1,000 local people every single week.