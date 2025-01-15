Longridge Band in tune for Rosemere
The band took up a collection for the charity when it performed at festive events at the town’s Franco’s Italian restaurant, at Longridge Golf Club and at a party for local farmers.
Yvonne Stott, events and community fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are very grateful to all band members, to the venues and to all those who donated to the collections.
“Longridge Band is a much appreciated supporter of ours. Band members have used their Christmas performances to help us raise funds for the last six years. Over this time, they have donated a wonderful £4,257.35 towards our projects.”
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk