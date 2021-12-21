Late night opening at Blackburn Cathedral for Covid vaccines today only

Booster appointments as well as first and second doses will be available for anyone eligible from the age of 12. NHS staff and volunteers are working extra hours to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

Jane Scattergood, vaccine programme director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “I would encourage everyone to come forward and get protected as soon as possible. This is another example of the NHS making it as easy as possible for people to come forward and get vaccinated. We must do all we can to protect ourselves, our family and the most vulnerable from this new variant.”