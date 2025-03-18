Lancashire women wants to challenge stigma of mental health by being a finalist for Miss Petite Global UK

Miss Petite Global UK finalist Charlotte Core, who lives and works in Burnley, said she wanted to confront the challenges around being bi-polar. Charlotte said: “I want to show all girls and women out there that everything is possible if you believe in yourself, have confidence and stay true to yourself. If you believe in yourself, you are halfway there.

“By raising awareness around bi-polar and mental health illnesses we can break the boundaries and stigmas that are put onto us. I won’t be put in a box and labelled. I am currently raising money for Mind charity.

“It is a charity very close to my heart to help give support to those who are struggling. The work that they do is crucial in both saving lives and helping people build them.”

Charlotte is an advocate for mental health and her platform Mental Health Queen’s UK offers help and advice for those living with mental health illness.

Charlotte Core

She said: “I was diagnosed with bi-polar cyclothymia just over four years ago and through hard work and support from friends and family I have been able to get my first-class honours degree and work in my dream job.

“I am not a bi-polar beauty queen, I am a woman who lives with bi-polar showing the world that anything and everything is possible if you just believe in yourself.”

The Miss Petite Global UK final is part of the Miss Petite Global Pageant and the winner will be set to compete in Malaysia in May.