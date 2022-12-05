The NHS in Lancashire and South Cumbria has joined Badgernet, a portal for clinical staff, which provides an app for parents called Badger Notes. The app stores all medical notes so that if there is an emergency, any doctor or midwife using Badgernet can access them quickly from whichever hospital expectant parents arrive in. In addition to medical notes, the app also provides information leaflets, with reminders to read them at the appropriate week, a pregnancy diary function and a place to put your birth plan ready for the big day.

Coralie Rogers, digital maternity lead for NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), the organisation that plans and buys health services in the region, said: “This is such a convenient new service for mums in Lancashire and South Cumbria. There is no need to remember your file when you go for appointments, or worry about it if you need to get to hospital quickly, because it’s all there on your phone. All our maternity staff have the right equipment, training, and access to the software, so you can be sure there won’t be any technical issues at appointments.”

Although the app is currently only available in English, the app developer does have plans to introduce additional languages next year. The launch of Badgernet in Lancashire and South Cumbria comes a year after the ICB received £1million of funding from the NHS England maternity unified technical fund for maternity service digital improvements.