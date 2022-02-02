Lancashire Mind offers free mental health support to Morecambe’s young people

In partnership with Child Action North West (CANW) and available to those aged 10 – 18 years, the free virtual coaching is aimed at helping young people to adopt practical and positive techniques to address anxiety, difficulty sleeping, low confidence and self-esteem.

Delivered by experienced Lancashire Mind staff, young people can access six free virtual sessions, which will focus on working towards positive goals and understanding practical techniques to improve mental wellbeing.

Amy Bond, Acting Project Lead (Children and Young People) at Lancashire Mind, said: “Life should be more than just getting by and Lancashire Mind’s Wellbeing Coaching aims to offer young people a collaborative and practical approach to feeling happier and healthier.

"Coaching focuses firmly on the future, how to overcome barriers to mental wellbeing and how to adopt positive coping strategies to help individuals move forward.”

Young people have been significantly impacted during the coronavirus pandemic with record numbers of children and young people reporting anxiety, low mood and worries about their future.

NHS data revealed that between June and April 2021, 190,271 under 18s were referred to mental health services, a dramatic increase of 134% compared with the same period in 2019.

Amy said: “Young people have a lot to contend with right now but support is available. Lancashire Mind is here to offer practical advice and we urge any parents, carers or teachers who know a young person who could benefit from wellbeing coaching to get in touch.”

Please note that this service is not available to those already within Child & Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS), or those the charity feels needs an alternative style of intervention such as counselling.

Information will be gathered from the referral form and first assessment and if appropriate, support will be provided via a secure online platform.