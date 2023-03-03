Lancashire Mind: North West’s premier mental health charity embraces virtual coaching to help more people

Aiming to support anyone and everyone in Lancashire who requires help or a friendly ear with regards to mental health, Lancashire’s Mind’s expanded online offerings are designed to meet the ever-changing needs of communities across the county.

The announcement comes off the back of new data which has revealed that child referrals for mental health care in England increased by 39% during 2021, with experts pinning the surge on a combination of the pandemic, social inequality, austerity, and online harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many consider the current state of affairs to be a mental health crisis, with NHS mental health treatment referrals for under-18s having increased to more than 1.1m in 2021-22, including children who are suicidal, engaged in self-harm, suffering with serious depression or anxiety, or grappling with eating disorders.

Lancashire Mind fundraisers

In line with such figures and cases on a national scale, Lancashire Mind reported similarly significant increases in demand across its services from children and young people’s services to tenancy, financial support, and adult coaching.

“At Lancashire Mind, we want people to know that we are here and support is available,” says Miranda Ringland, Wellbeing Coach Lead at Lancashire Mind. “We know that times are difficult and that NHS mental health services are overstretched. Coaching is not a replacement for counselling but has a strong emphasis on moving forward and developing practical techniques to use within everyday life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lancashire Mind’s virtual coaching programme is delivered online, either one-to-one or in small groups,” adds Miranda. “[It] aims to help people develop coping strategies for dealing with stress and anxiety, increase confidence, and learn how to build positive relationships and support networks.”

After positive feedback from users, Lancashire Mind’s virtual programme has been extended to reach more adults, children and young people living throughout the North West in order to provide a wider scope of additional support for those struggling with anxiety, depression and low-moods at what is often a tough time of the year for countless people in the UK.

Lancashire Mind's (From left) Meera Rambissoon, Tommy McIlravey, and Emma Bateson

The charity’s virtual programme, which is available to adults, children, and young people in the county, can be accessed through self-referrals or by other support agencies, with the wellbeing coaching service offering six one-hour sessions delivered by an experienced wellbeing coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free support is designed to help individuals identify personal barriers that are causing them difficulty, set realistic goals and develop positive coping strategies. If possible, people are encouraged to donate what they can in order to help support the charity’s services and enable future courses to take place.

“We have had extremely positive feedback from past participants,” explains Emma Bateson, the charity’s Fundraising & Communication Lead. “Ninety percent of young people who accessed the service saw increases in key measures of wellbeing and 100% said that they would recommend the service to a friend.

“Lancashire Mind works to achieve positive mental health and wellbeing for everyone living within Lancashire, and our work is especially important during the current climate,” adds Emma. “If you are struggling, or know someone who is, do get in touch. Mental health matters more than ever and help is available.”