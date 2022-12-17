Young people who visit the Chorley hospice became street artists for the day when they put their ideas forward for the cool mural design. The wall, which now exhibits some of the youngster’s favourite days out, was brought to life with help from a graffiti artist from Skelmersdale art group, Creative Hub. Kirk, 19, and Connor, 21, who use services at Derian House, were the first to get photos by the freshly painted mural and gave it a resounding thumbs up.

Ideas from all

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngsters also asked for a unique selfie wall at wheelchair height where they could take specials snaps with friends – which now takes pride of place in the hospice courtyard. Rob Clarke, 25, who comes to Derian House for respite stays couldn’t wait to take some snaps by the new selfie wall. He said: “We all put something into the designs. The selfie wall looks great with all the colours and brightens up the wall.” Others who put their ideas forward included Enola, 18, Fatimah, 14, and Ben, 21 – all young adults who use Derian House’s Lodge facility for ages 16 to 26 years old.

Kirk and Connor checking out the new graffiti wall at Derian House. The wall was created by street artist Simon Daly

The graffiti artist

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graffiti artist, Simon Daly, said: “The design is all down to the young people – I picked out their ideas and put them together in a colourful mural that they can enjoy. I really took pride in it. It was fantastic to see the young people’s faces and to have them point out their own ideas. It felt very rewarding.” Melanie Lowe, Youth Worker at Derian House, said: “The Lodge is a safe place for our young people to chill out and meet new friends while also having their medical and health needs fully supported. The youngsters enjoyed having creative control over the graffiti wall – they wanted something that would brighten up the garden with landmarks that would be recognisable for other young people. At Derian we do what we can to make sure our young people can make lots of memories and have fun with their friends.”

Derian House’s mission

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob trying out the new selfie wall