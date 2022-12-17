Lancashire landmarks: graffiti wall at Derian House celebrates Blackpool Tower, Darwen Tower and other county landmarks
Graffiti art celebrating Lancashire landmarks, from Darwen Tower to Blackpool Tower, has been emblazoned across a wall at Derian House Children’s Hospice.
Young people who visit the Chorley hospice became street artists for the day when they put their ideas forward for the cool mural design. The wall, which now exhibits some of the youngster’s favourite days out, was brought to life with help from a graffiti artist from Skelmersdale art group, Creative Hub. Kirk, 19, and Connor, 21, who use services at Derian House, were the first to get photos by the freshly painted mural and gave it a resounding thumbs up.
Ideas from all
The youngsters also asked for a unique selfie wall at wheelchair height where they could take specials snaps with friends – which now takes pride of place in the hospice courtyard. Rob Clarke, 25, who comes to Derian House for respite stays couldn’t wait to take some snaps by the new selfie wall. He said: “We all put something into the designs. The selfie wall looks great with all the colours and brightens up the wall.” Others who put their ideas forward included Enola, 18, Fatimah, 14, and Ben, 21 – all young adults who use Derian House’s Lodge facility for ages 16 to 26 years old.
The graffiti artist
Graffiti artist, Simon Daly, said: “The design is all down to the young people – I picked out their ideas and put them together in a colourful mural that they can enjoy. I really took pride in it. It was fantastic to see the young people’s faces and to have them point out their own ideas. It felt very rewarding.” Melanie Lowe, Youth Worker at Derian House, said: “The Lodge is a safe place for our young people to chill out and meet new friends while also having their medical and health needs fully supported. The youngsters enjoyed having creative control over the graffiti wall – they wanted something that would brighten up the garden with landmarks that would be recognisable for other young people. At Derian we do what we can to make sure our young people can make lots of memories and have fun with their friends.”
Derian House’s mission
Derian House Children’s Hospice has been helping children and young people with life-limiting conditions make the most of every moment for almost 30 years. The Lodge at the hospice is a fully accessible facility for 16-26 year olds that promotes independence and enables young people to have control over their own care. A hospice spokesman said: “We look after children and young people right up until their 26th birthday offering palliative care, respite stays, day care, holidays and end of life support. We continue to offer transition support for those young people who are leaving us up until their 28th birthday ensuring they have a well-established network of support in their community. Our help extends right across the family to brothers, sisters, parents and grandparents. We do this 24 hours a day, seven days a week, We never close to those who need us.” Find out more: www.derianhouse.co.uk