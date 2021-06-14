Lancashire hospitals tweet 'dehydration' warning as warm spell continues

A tweet from Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust on Monday urged people to be aware of the dangers of dehydration.

“Please remember to keep hydrated.

Residents are urged to keep hydrated

“Everyone should use sun cream, whilst remembering hands face and space.

“Dehydration can be serious. Learn more about fluid and your health.”

Dehydration means your body loses more fluids than you take in, with symptoms ranging from thirst, dizziness, a dry mouth to dark urine and passing it less often.

It can happen more easily to people who have been in the sun for too long, or those with conditions like diabetes, and if it is not treated, it can get worse and become a serious problem.

Temperatures could reach up to 22 degrees on Tuesday in Lancashire as the warm spell continues.