Below are pickleball players in action in and around the county

Kim Kardashian, George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio all play it - and pickleball is growing rapidly in Lancashire

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country right now. And it’s thriving in Lancashire.
By Jon Peake
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:12 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:38 BST

With A-list stars like George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres and Kim Kardashian amongst the ranks of celebrities taking up Pickleball – it’s no wonder the sport is rapidly growing in popularity.

Described as a cross between tennis, table tennis and badminton, Pickleball is even being talked about as a future Olympic sport.

And there are a number of clubs you can get involved in throughout Lancashire, including Longridge, Blackpool, Chorley, Mellor, Clitheroe, Burnley and Lancaster to name just a few.

It’s a game suitable for all ages and abilities and is taking the UK by storm.

To find your nearest Pickleball club visit pickleballengland.org

Below are some pictures of Lancashire ‘pickleballers’ in action.

Pickleball as a demo sport at the Lancashire School games

1. Pickleball in Lancashire

Pickleball as a demo sport at the Lancashire School games Photo: submit

Pickleball at the Lancashire School games

2. Pickleball in Lancashire

Pickleball at the Lancashire School games Photo: submit

North West Doubles League game at Oakhill, Whalley.

3. Pickleball action

North West Doubles League game at Oakhill, Whalley. Photo: submit

Elaine Shallcross, from Longridge, the Team Europe Senior Team Captain, holding the prestigious world tournament Bainbridge Cup

4. Trophy star

Elaine Shallcross, from Longridge, the Team Europe Senior Team Captain, holding the prestigious world tournament Bainbridge Cup Photo: submit

