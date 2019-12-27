Guides group support Lostock Hall food bank to help struggling families

A Guides group has rallied round families in Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge who are struggling with food poverty.

The 1st Lostock Guides have collected donations for New Day Church's food bank in Ward Street, Lostock Hall.

They were inspired to support the charity after visiting the food bank last month and set themselves a challenge to donate different types of food, toiletries and small gifts each week during the run up to Christmas.

The girls made up food packages, decorated boxes and gift wrapped children’s presents to be included in family parcels, which were handed to New Day Church earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the 7th Leyland URC Rainbows, Brownies and Guides celebrated Christmas by taking part in a reverse Advent calendar challenge. The girls collected items weekly to donate to their local food bank in Leyland.

The 8th Preston Guides chose three charities to support by making festive gifts and cards to sell to friends and family. Proceeds were presented to the RSPCA's Preston branch, St Catherine’s Hospice in Lostock Hall and the Lancashire Women’s Centre.