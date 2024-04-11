GP Patient Survey: 15 of the worst surgeries in and around Preston as rated by patients

The annual survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Apr 2024, 19:26 BST

The GP Patient survey reveals what patients think of their local GP practice.

Last year’s survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.

Out of 40 practices in and around Preston, here are 15 with the worst NHS patient ratings:

*Click HERE to see the best

Leyland Surgery, West Paddock, Leyland, PR25 1HR | Of the 111 people who responded to the survey, 57% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

1. Station Surgery

Leyland Surgery, West Paddock, Leyland, PR25 1HR | Of the 111 people who responded to the survey, 57% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

Photo Sales
Westfields, West Paddock, Leyland, PR25 1HR | Of the 114 people who responded to the survey, 61% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

2. Leyland Surgery

Westfields, West Paddock, Leyland, PR25 1HR | Of the 114 people who responded to the survey, 61% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

Photo Sales
Sandy Lane, Leyland, Preston, PR25 2EB | Of the 111 people who responded to the survey, 61% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

3. Sandy Lane Surgery

Sandy Lane, Leyland, Preston, PR25 2EB | Of the 111 people who responded to the survey, 61% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

Photo Sales
Fishergate Hill, Preston, PR1 8DN | Of the 117 people who responded to the survey, 62% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

4. Fishergate Hill Surgery

Fishergate Hill, Preston, PR1 8DN | Of the 117 people who responded to the survey, 62% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PatientsPrestonNHS EnglandPractices

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.