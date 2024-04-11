The GP Patient survey reveals what patients think of their local GP practice.

Last year’s survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.

The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.

Out of 40 practices in and around Preston, here are 15 with the worst NHS patient ratings:

1 . Station Surgery Leyland Surgery, West Paddock, Leyland, PR25 1HR | Of the 111 people who responded to the survey, 57% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

2 . Leyland Surgery Westfields, West Paddock, Leyland, PR25 1HR | Of the 114 people who responded to the survey, 61% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

3 . Sandy Lane Surgery Sandy Lane, Leyland, Preston, PR25 2EB | Of the 111 people who responded to the survey, 61% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.