Fundraising birthday tribute to grandmother who died after decade-long cancer battle

Tracy Osborne from Broadgate died from cancer in April, leaving behind husband Lee, two children, grandson Korban, 4, and a large extended family.

Now to celebrate her life, and to make up for having restricted numbers at her funeral, her sister Jackie Lawrenson and mum Kathleen are organising a charity night on June 26 at the Frenchwood Club, as well as a sponsored walk in Avenham Park on June 20.

The funds will be split equally between the Rosemere Cancer Foundation and St Catherine's Hospice.

Tracy with her daughter

Jackie, 53, said: "June 26th would have been Tracy's birthday, and she was meant to be coming to mine to celebrate. But of course that can't be, so instead we're all coming together to celebrate her life and raise as much as we can for good causes."

Tracy, who attended St Thomas More School, had worked as a hospital cleaner and then as supervisor at the Premier Inn in Preston, was first diagnosed with cervical cancer, which then spread to her lung, then her brain.

She was treated at the Rosemere Cancer Centre in Preston and helped by staff at St Catherine's Hospice in Lostock Hall.

Jackie has already sold £1,000 of raffle tickets, with many people donating prizes including pamper days, haircuts, drinks and an electric toothbrush.

Tracy Osborne

On the night there will be food, a DJ and football cards to raise more money.

She added: "Tracy was the bubbliest person I've ever met. She was even joking with the nurses in her last week.

"I've never known anyone go through what she did. but she never bothered. She never gave up and she was so organised and had everything in place."

For Tracy's funeral at Preston Crematorium, she had white horses with pink ribbons pulling a hearse, and a white coffin.

Jackie said: "It was really, really sad, but it was nice to know it was exactly what she wanted. She wanted to be a princess for the day, and she was."

As well as the charity night, children in the family also want to be involved in fundraising.

A group of under 7s are now preparing to complete a sponsored four-mile walk around Avenham Park, wearing t-shirts bearing Tracy's picture.

Jackie said choosing pictures for the t-shirts has been difficult.

She said: "Doing all the organising for these events has helped me and mum focus on something since Tracy's death, but it's been very difficult going through photo albums.

"It seems unreal, like she's not really gone."

Growing up, Jackie, Tracy and their brother Jason had a close bond and often holidayed together in Portugal.

Jackie said Tracy loved to holiday and go out with her friends, as well as spending time with her grandson "who she adored".

For raffle tickets or sponsorship information, contact Jackie on 07533783414.