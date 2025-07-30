Fundraiser with iron will heads to Baltics for epic challenge for Manchester charity

A fundraiser with iron will and a heart of gold is heading to the Baltics for an epic charity challenge.

Jack Unwin, a 30 year-old environmental consultant from Chester, is gearing up to tackle one of the world’s toughest endurance races – the Ironman Tallinn in Estonia.

Jack is raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK and Manchester Women’s Aid, with the support of Mackenzie Jones Solicitors, a law practice based in St Asaph, Chester and Menai Bridge.

The gruelling event, celebrating its 10th anniversary, is a full Ironman-distance triathlon renowned for its fast course, comprising a 3.8km sea swim off Stroomi Beach, a 180.2km bike ride through scenic Estonian forest, and a 42.2km marathon run.

Originally from Suffolk, Jack has previously completed shorter triathlons but is taking on his first-ever full Ironman.

“I was eager for a test to push me to my absolute limit and have never done anything on this scale before, so I’m nervous but also incredibly excited,” he said.

“As a teenager I completed a 70-mile charity cycle for Alzheimer’s – which felt huge at the time – which is one of the reasons I wanted to do this for them, it feels like I’ve come full circle.

“With regards Manchester Women’s Aid, it’s a vital organisation offering life-saving services to women and children affected by domestic abuse, a local charity doing incredible work that deserves more recognition and support.”

To drum up donations, Jack has been getting creative – including running through Chester dressed as a banana in sweltering heat!

“I’m doing everything I can to raise awareness and funds. Just finishing this race will be a huge personal milestone – but raising money for these charities is what it’s all about,” he added.

Sara Parry, Director at Mackenzie Jones, wished him well with his training and the Ironman.

“We’re proud to support Jack in this amazing challenge. His determination, passion, and creativity in raising funds for such important causes are truly inspiring,” said Sara.

“We’ll be cheering him on all the way!”

Jack credits his stepdad, Carl Marston, a keen runner, and his coach David Jellicoe for helping him prepare both physically and mentally for the day.

And living in Chester, with easy access to the trails and hills of North Wales, has provided him with the perfect training ground.

“I’ve always wanted to visit the Baltic States, so to experience Estonia in such a unique way while supporting these two charities feels special. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who’s donated or supported me so far,” he said.