Fulwood GP surgery could close because of a lack of doctors

A GP surgery in Fulwood could be closing its doors due to “great difficulty” in recruiting permanent and full-time doctors.

Partners at Sharoe Green Surgery, which is one of three clinics under the Dr C M Wilson & Partners group, have spent two years trying and failing to recruit a doctor to the team.

Sharoe Green Surgery is proposing to close after they say they'd been "experiencing difficulty in managing and sustaining the surgery"

A statement on the surgery website says: “For some time the practice has been experiencing difficulty in managing and sustaining the surgery at Sharoe Green.

“All our patients deserve a high quality healthcare service but for a number of reasons we feel unable to deliver the services we would like to from this surgery.

“Therefore, we have made a request to NHS Greater Preston Clinical Commissioning Group and NHS England to close Sharoe Green Surgery.

“For the partners of the practice the decision to request the closure of Sharoe Green Surgery has not been taken lightly.

“Over recent years, we have tried various solutions to keep the surgery open. However, the national shortage of GPs has led to great difficulty in recruiting permanent and full time doctors.

“In addition, the provision of modern primary healthcare is becoming increasingly difficult and delivery from three sites is no longer sustainable.

“As GPs we are primarily concerned with the well-being of our patients. We believe that by centralising services, we will be able to offer a more flexible and efficient GP service with better access.

“Patients will be given the choice to register at either The Healthcare Centre or Longsands Medical Centre.”

City coun Daniel Duckworth, who represents Sharoe Green, has met with the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to discuss residents’ fears of the possible closure.

He said: “Residents are concerned but they could see it coming. They know it is to do with cost-cutting.

“The CCG has said the reason they are looking at closing the surgery is because it is costly to staff it safely.

“They are having to employ locums to staff it safely. The continuity of care isn’t there for the patients. There’s no final decision that has been made yet.

“A decision is expected on February 4 at a CCG meeting in Leyland.”

Coun Duckworth went on to assure Sharoe Green Surgery patients that transport would not be an issue if they were to sign up to The Healthcare Centre in Flintoff Way, near Sainsbury’s.

“The Healthcare Centre is on the same bus route as the Sharoe Green Surgery, the number 19,” he said.

“Anybody who could get to Sharoe Green Surgery can get to The Healthcare Centre in Flintoff Way because it’s on the same route.”

According to the surgery, for people who are reliant on public transport, the number 19 bus stops outside Sharoe Green Surgery and drops off outside Finney House Nursing Home, next door to The Healthcare Centre, about 1.5 miles away. The service runs every 10-15 minutes.

In responses to a survey published on the Dr C M Wilson & Partners website the surgery says partners believe “that by centralising services we will be able to reduce the waiting time as although we will have the same number of staff they will be operating from only two sites”.

The statement also states: “There is a national shortage of GPs and multiple campaigns in place to ensure that we retain the high number of GPs now approaching retirement age.

“We do not have the same number of Doctors in training nationally as we have GP’s approaching retirement age so the situation will only get worse unfortunately.”

It added: “Due to the national shortage of Doctors we have been unable to recruit a doctor to the team.

“We have been advertising for a period of two years so the decision to apply to close the branch has been done with much consideration and we feel is the best option for the practice and our patients.”

A spokesman from NHS Greater Preston Clinical Commissioning Group said: “We can confirm that it has received a request from Dr C M Wilson & Partners to close Sharoe Green Surgery; one of its branch surgeries.

“There are a number of factors underpinning this request, including challenges in recruiting staff across multiple sites.

“Patients have been informed of the request, and have been engaged with throughout the process.

“Any decision on the future of the branch surgery will be made by the CCG’s primary care commissioning committee.”