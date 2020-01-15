Zach’s appeal as infant son battles illness

A former Fylde dad has launched a fund-raising bid after his infant son was admitted to hospital with a severe illness.

Zach Jones who grew up in Freckleton and has since relocated to Scotland, has set up an online page for donations ahead of plans to tackle the Three Peaks Challenge this summer.

The 27-year-old former pupil of Carr Hill High School, Kirkham, is looking to cover the cost of hospital trips as his 18-month-old son Blake battles illness.

Blake, the youngest of Zach and wife Danielle’s three children, was born with under-developed lungs and also suffers from a heart murmur and a condition which caused his skull to fuse too early.

But it was a virus which prompted him to be rushed to the family’s local hospital in Dumfries after collapsing at home in Castle Douglas, south west Scotland.

He later had to be transferred to the children’s hospital in Edinburgh, where he spent nine days in intensive care.

"We had a close call to say the least," said Zach. "Blake was rushed to our local hospital and was in resuscitation unit for two hours.

"Everything seemed to be going well after that but he took a turn for the worse and had to be transferred to Edinburgh's intensive care unit, where it was days before he thankfully showed signs of improvement.

"Blake's battle continues as he faces plenty of challenges himself throughout this year.

"He is set to undergo major surgery to remove his forehead and resculpt it allowing his brain to grow normally.

"Without that, it could lead to later problems in development and severe general health issues.

"Blake also has a restricted upper airway and in the same surgery they will look to chip away at the top of his nose to open up the passage in a fight to help him breathe better and not be subject to long term oxygen needs.

"Not having a vehicle of our own made it extremely difficult for travel and cost us a fortune for one of us to stay with him.

“I have decided to do the Three Peaks Challenge, provisionally on June 27, in a bid to raise money for Blake’s medical journey.

“Any donations or sponsorship would be very much appreciated.”

Zach, whose mum Angela, brothers Rob, Lewis, Rogan and Charlie and sister Millie all still live locally, has set an initial target of £2,000 and details are at uk.gofundme.com under Zach’s name.