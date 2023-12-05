Frostbite, thermostat discrimination, snow sunburn - which cold weather myths are true?

Health and safety experts at trolley manufacturer Blue Trolley have shared guidance debunking or confirming common myths that are believed around working in cold climates to promote safe working when cold snaps arise.

As temperatures take a dip, it’s important to stay safe when outdoors in adverse conditions. Health and safety experts at trolley manufacturer Blue Trolley have shared guidance debunking or confirming common myths that are believed around working in cold climates to promote safe working when cold snaps arise. Take a look at common cold weather myths below:

9 common myths about working in cold conditions

It’s illegal to work under certain temperatures

As temperatures take a dip, it’s important to stay safe when outdoors in adverse conditions. Photo: Unsplash

This is a myth, however workplaces do have a legal responsibility to maintain ‘reasonable working temperatures’. Health and safety guidance provided by the government outlines advised minimum temperatures for workers as 16ºC for typical workers or 13ºC for those working in physically active jobs.

You lose most body heat through your head

Although it is widely believed you should wear a hat in winter because most body heat is lost through our heads, this is false. Our head, face and chest may feel more sensitive to cold but it’s just as important to cover the rest of your body to keep warm in cold weather.

Keeping warm ensures you avoid catching a cold

According to the NHS this myth is partly true. Whilst colds are caused by catching viruses, NHS advice keeping warm through winter can reduce the risk of contamination. It is also important to practise good hygiene to reduce spread of infection, as keeping warm alone is not enough to prevent risk.

You shouldn’t wear sunscreen when it’s cold outside

This is a myth. UV rays are still harmful throughout the winter, even when the weather is cloudy and overcast. Just because you can’t see the sun, doesn’t mean the risk is gone. Snow also can reflect up to 80% of the sun’s rays according to Skin Cancer Foundation, meaning you can still get sunburn in winter.

You can’t do physical activities in the cold

It’s false that you can never undertake physical activity during cold weather, however it is important to know your limits and stay safe when undertaking physical work. Cold temperatures could mean your body has to work harder in physical activity. Prolonged exposure to cold can mean frostbite or hypothermia. Physical activity when it’s moderately cold is allowed and can carry some health benefits, such as increased metabolism and calorie burn. It is also beneficial to keep blood circulating which additionally keeps your body warm.

You should wear bulky items of clothing when it’s cold

This is a myth, in fact experts recommend layering thin clothing is more beneficial for keeping warm than wearing one bulky piece of clothing. Wearing items that are too bulky could lead to sweating whilst you work, when this moisture has nowhere to go it can be absorbed. Having layers of clothing you can add and remove to keep your temperature consistent gives you flexibility to adapt to a changing climate.

Frostbite is rare and hard to get

It’s true that frostbite isn’t very common, although frostnip affects far more people in the UK. Frostbite is when skin and tissues is damaged by exposure to colder weather and is more likely to affect those spending time outdoors through winter. Frostnip is common amongst outdoor workers and relates to the early stages of frostbite, such as numbness from the cold. The NHS estimates there are 30-60 cases of frostbite each year on average, with some years seeing as many as 111 cases.

Men and women tolerate temperatures differently

It’s true that men and women experience temperatures differently, a 2015 study found women were typically more comfortable at a temperature 2.5ºC warmer than men - between 24-25ºC. Men’s higher proportion of body mass means more heat is produced involuntarily, ensuring they don’t feel the cold as much as women do. It’s important to consider this impact to ensure diversity and inclusion plays a part in workplace health and safety processes.

Ignoring my workplace temperature preferences is discrimination