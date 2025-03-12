Frank is hoping for three of a kind!

Dad-of-four Frank Rainford is hoping that three really is a magic number having successfully tackled the first of a trio of races to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in thanks for treatment his wife, a consultant histopathologist at the Royal Preston Hospital, received at Rosemere Cancer Centre.

Frank (62), who works as a group director for the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority but formerly worked for BAE Systems at both its Samlesbury and Warton sites, ran Sunday’s Chester 10k in just over one hour.

In doing so, Frank amassed £1,049 in sponsorship towards the £1,500 target he has set himself for his three race card via his online donation page at www.justgiving.com/page/frankrainford-triple

To complete his triple, Frank now has to finish the Chester Half Marathon in May and the Chester Marathon in October. Frank said: “I have run on and off since being 16. My last charity run was back in 2012 when I ran the Preston Marathon also for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Frank in Chester city centre with his 10k finishers’ medal

“Friends and family were beginning to make fun of me because I have been an entrant in the Chester Marathon for the previous three years but I have never made it to the start line because I’ve never managed all the training due to work. This year though, I decided to do the triple and run it for Rosemere Cancer Foundation once again to spur me on.”

Frank continued: “My wife, Bianca da Gama-Rose, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and underwent radiotherapy, chemotherapy and surgery at Rosemere Cancer Centre. It is also the 10th anniversary of my great friend David ‘Basky’ Baskerville’s passing. He lost his life to cancer as did my dad.”

Frank, who shares son Benedict (23) and daughter Gabriella (18) with Bianca and also has a son Jake and daughter Elisa, added: “My younger brother Paul is going to run the half and full marathon with me and I’m planning on joining a running club too to help me keep to a training plan. I began training for Sunday’s 10k in January. Since then, I’ve lost 5kg, which has been a bonus. I’m pleased with my time and also very grateful to everyone who sponsored me.”

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Congratulations to Frank. He’s now completed a third of his challenge and all being well, will celebrate his triple crown in October! We are very grateful to Frank for choosing us to incentivise his running and to everyone who is supporting him.”

Frank with wife Bianca, whose treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre has inspired him to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk