Derian House: New nursing role to improve lives for young adults “graduating” from children’s hospice care

Derian House Children’s Hospice care for children and young people from birth to the age of 26, but advancements in medicine and technology have meant that some young adults are living longer than ever before.

Nurse Lee Graham, has joined the hospice transition team in supporting young people to adult care services, helping them to access the support they need.

Lee joins support worker Shelly Baron on the project which has been running in partnership with charity LifeNoW for three years.

Together they will support more than 20 young people at Derian House, helping them to reach out to friends in the outside world and ensuring they have links with other support agencies in their local community

Lee said: “I’ve only been in the role for a month but I already feel like I’m making a difference.

“I make sure our young people have support outside of Derian House once they turn 26, which is vital for their future and wellbeing.

“I support the young people with the clinical aspects of their care– I liaise with adult hospices, I ensure that our young people have care plans in place, and I make sure their and their families’ wishes are met.”