Cutting-edge technology that will help children with life-limiting illnesses to play games with their friends, make music, and communicate with their family has been donated to Derian House.

Colourful sensory play tents, a tilting table-sized tablet, and a touch-free musical device that translates movement into sound came in the £46,000 package given by national children’s charity Lifelites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff from Lifelites arrived at the hospice this week (Wednesday, January 25) to install the huge haul and train staff on how to use them. Every four years, the charity will replace the technology completely free of charge.

Dan Brand of Lifelites with Lynn Grayson, Director of Clinical Services at Derian House

Lynn Grayson, director of clinical services and interim chief executive at Derian House, said: “At Derian we always strive to offer our children and young people the very best experiences available to make happy memories. This technology will make a real difference to our families and we can’t wait to start using it.”

Rob Lightfoot, chief executive at Lifelites, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Derian House. As the needs of the children and families using their services change and become more complex, Lifelites has responded by providing an extensive package of the latest assistive technology. With over 20 years’ experience, we know that these technologies will empower children and young people with life-limiting conditions to engage and interact with the people they love and enjoy the world they live in. We hope that this support helps them to create many joyful memories.”

Lifelites has donated equipment to every children’s hospice in the British Isles over the last 20 years, and continues to provide new technology and ongoing support to ensure that children in hospices have unlimited possibilities. Find out more: www.lifelites.org

Lifelites donates bundle of life changing tech

Derian House offers respite and end-of-life care to more than 400 babies, children, young people and their families from across the North West and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Find out more: www.derianhouse.co.uk. The hospice, offers respite and end-of-life care to more than 450 children and their families, and will this year celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad