Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 63 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show. NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 25 was up from 61 on the same day the previous week.

There were 97 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Across England there were 5,632 people in hospital with Covid as of January 25, with 126 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The Covid Vaccination Centre at St John's in Preston has now closed