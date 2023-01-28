Covid figures: how many people are in Preston and Chorley hospitals after getting a coronavirus diagnosis?
The data includes patients diagnosed with Covid being treated at Royal Preston Hospital and Chorley Hospital.
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 63 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show. NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 25 was up from 61 on the same day the previous week.
There were 97 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Across England there were 5,632 people in hospital with Covid as of January 25, with 126 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 40 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 40 per cent. The figures also show that 53 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 23.