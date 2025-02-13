Dave’s dancing decs have charity jigging!

Visitors to the dancing decs of Merlin Close in Heapey village showed their appreciation of their creator’s technical wizardry by donating £2,778.52 to charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Throughout last December, the decs – 16,503 festive fairy lights adorning the home, garden and garage of software company project manager and electronics maestro Dave Robertson and his wife Tracey – flashed on and off in show mode to a musical medley of Christmas songs and party tunes on Friday and Saturday evenings, to visitors’ jukebox selections early on other evenings or in silent disco mode the rest of the time.

Dave debuted his decs the year before, raising just over £2,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in thanks for treatment Tracey had received at Rosemere Cancer Centre following a diagnosis of breast cancer at the beginning of 2023.

He then decided to keep his decs supporting the charity last Christmas to honour the memory of neighbour and retired teacher Jan Ashley.

Dave (left) and Al present the donation raised by Christmas visitors to Heapey’s dancing decs

Jan had worked at St John’s CE Primary School, Pemberton, for 35 years until retiring. She passed away of secondary breast cancer in September last year.

Dave said: “Tracey and I were good friends with Jan and her husband Al. We had many things in common, not least a connection to Rosemere Cancer Centre and Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

“Al helped me put up the lights at Christmas and we had our switch on on what would have been Jan’s 60th birthday, which seemed fitting. We are very grateful to everyone who donated. Al and I presented the donation to Rosemere Cancer Foundation in Jan’s name and memory.”

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Thank you to Dave, Tracey, Al and everyone who visited Dave’s dancing decs and gave a donation.

Dave's home, garden and garage last Christmas

“The decs really are very clever and lots of fun. They have to be seen to be truly appreciated. Dedicating the festive display to Jan, who spent her entire career working with small children for whom Christmas is just the best time, was a lovely tribute.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist radiotherapy and cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that are beyond limited NHS resources. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk