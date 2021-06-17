'Weekend of Walk-ins' initiative aims to boost Covid-19 vaccine uptake across north west

Vaccination services across the north west are to stage a Weekend of Walk-ins (WOW) to boost the number of people with protection against Covid-19.

The extended WOW weekend, which runs from the this evening (Thursday, June 17) to Sunday, June 20, aims to make it easier and more convenient for eligible people who haven’t had their vaccine yet to come forward – crucially boosting the numbers of people receiving their first and second dose jabs.

It comes as the NHS works through the final cohorts to be called for their vaccine, with those aged 21 and 22 now being invited for their vaccine, leaving only 18 to 20-year olds yet to get the call.

A new intiative has been launched across the north west encouraging people to walk-in to clinics get their Covid vaccination

People will be able to choose from more than 30 mobile, pop up and pharmacy-led vaccine sites across the north west, with no appointment needed.

Vaccines will be available on a first come, first served basis and those with appointments at participating clinics will be able to attend at their timed slot and receive their vaccine as planned.

Regional director of commissioning, Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, said: “With the help of NHS staff, partners and volunteers, we’ve made incredible progress with the vaccine programme in the North West and we’re going to boost that success further still with our weekend of walk-ins.

“We know that younger people have busy work, family and social commitments – especially with the Euros football tournament taking place at the moment - and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to come forward quickly when they become eligible.

“We’d also love to welcome people in earlier cohorts who haven’t come forward yet to our walk-in vaccine sessions and if they’ve got any questions, they’ll be able to chat to one of the staff on site first.”