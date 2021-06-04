UCLan says students will not be "locked inside halls" after flatmate tests positive for Covid

It follows reports that students living together in a flat at Jubilee Court in Fylde Road had been ordered to self-isolate for 10 days after one of their group tested positive.

An outraged parent of one of the students living in the halls said her daughter and her flatmates were told that their key fobs had been deactivated to prevent them from leaving and reentering the building.

In an irate tweet, the woman also shared an email, allegedly written by a member of staff at Cloud Student Homes, that warned students that they would be reported to police if they leave the building.

The email said: "We have been informed that someone in your flat has tested positive for COVID-19. As per the guidelines you are now required to isolate within your flats from today for the full 10 days.

"We will be up shortly to place a sign on the door and your fobs will be deactivated for this time. Please do not have any visitors over in your flat and also do not leave your flats as we will have to inform the police should you break isolation."

But today (Friday, June 4), UCLan told the Post that it has been assured by Jubilee Court that the students will not have their key fobs disabled and they are free to exit the building if they wish to do so.

UCLan did not say whether Jubilee Court management had backtracked on its earlier approach or whether the company's initial communication with students had simply been misinterpreted.

Jubilee Court, a private student accommodation block in Fylde Road, Preston. Pic: Google

A spokesman for the University said: "Jubilee Court is a private, unregistered hall and does not come under the University’s operation.

"However, we have been verbally assured by the Jubilee Court management team that the students involved in this issue will not have their key fobs disabled and that residents can always exit the building without the use of a fob.

"Our Student Information and Support Centre is available to help resolve any further concerns students may have over this matter."

Jubilee Court and its management company Cloud Student Homes have been approached for comment.

An email, allegedly written by a member of staff at Cloud Student Homes, that warned students living at Jubilee Court in Fylde Road, Preston, that their key fobs would be deactivated and police would be called if they left the building

