These are the 7 areas of Preston where Covid cases have fallen in a week

While the number of cases across the UK has fallen significantly in the last seven days, Covid cases in Preston are still in a state of flux with 7 areas mapped showing a fall in new infections week on week.

By Colin Ainscough
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 10:45 am
Updated Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:16 am

Meanwhile 10 areas in the city have recorded a week-on-week increase in the number of new cases.

Here are the areas of Preston which have seen cases fall in the week to July 23, listed from lowest to highest percentage decrease.

1. Brookfield & Holme Slack

Brookfield & Holme Slack recorded 63 new cases in the last week and has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 4.5%

2. Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches

Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches recorded 62 new cases in the last week and has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 11.4%

3. St George's

St George's recorded 19 new cases in the last week and has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 17.4%

4. St Matthew's

St Matthew's recorded 37 new cases in the last week and has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 17.8%

