These are the 7 areas of Preston where Covid cases have fallen in a week
While the number of cases across the UK has fallen significantly in the last seven days, Covid cases in Preston are still in a state of flux with 7 areas mapped showing a fall in new infections week on week.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 10:45 am
Updated
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:16 am
Meanwhile 10 areas in the city have recorded a week-on-week increase in the number of new cases.
Here are the areas of Preston which have seen cases fall in the week to July 23, listed from lowest to highest percentage decrease.
