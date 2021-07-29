These are the 7 areas of Preston where Covid cases have fallen in a week

Meanwhile 10 areas in the city have recorded a week-on-week increase in the number of new cases.

Here are the areas of Preston which have seen cases fall in the week to July 23, listed from lowest to highest percentage decrease.

1. Brookfield & Holme Slack Brookfield & Holme Slack recorded 63 new cases in the last week and has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 4.5% Buy photo

2. Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches recorded 62 new cases in the last week and has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 11.4% Buy photo

3. St George's St George's recorded 19 new cases in the last week and has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 17.4% Buy photo

4. St Matthew's St Matthew's recorded 37 new cases in the last week and has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 17.8% Buy photo