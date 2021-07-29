These are the 10 areas of Preston where Covid cases have risen in a week
While the number of cases across the UK has fallen significantly in the last seven days, the Covid cases in Preston are still in a state of flux with 10 areas mapped showing a rise in infections week-on-week.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:02 am
Updated
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:18 am
Meanwhile 7 areas in the city have recorded a fall in the number of new cases in the same period.
Here are the areas of Preston which have seen a rise in cases in the week to July 23, listed from lowest to highest percentage increase.
