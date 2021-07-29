These are the 10 areas of Preston where Covid cases have risen in a week

Meanwhile 7 areas in the city have recorded a fall in the number of new cases in the same period.

Here are the areas of Preston which have seen a rise in cases in the week to July 23, listed from lowest to highest percentage increase.

1. Plungington & University Plungington & University recorded 53 new cases in the last week and has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 1.9%

2. Preston Town Centre Preston Town Centre recorded 54 new cases in the last week and has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 5.9%

3. Ribbleton Ribbleton recorded 71 new cases in the last week and has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 7.6%

4. Longsands Longsands recorded 23 new cases in the last week and has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 15%