These are the 10 areas of Preston where Covid cases have risen in a week

While the number of cases across the UK has fallen significantly in the last seven days, the Covid cases in Preston are still in a state of flux with 10 areas mapped showing a rise in infections week-on-week.

By Colin Ainscough
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:02 am
Updated Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:18 am

Meanwhile 7 areas in the city have recorded a fall in the number of new cases in the same period.

Here are the areas of Preston which have seen a rise in cases in the week to July 23, listed from lowest to highest percentage increase.

1. Plungington & University

Plungington & University recorded 53 new cases in the last week and has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 1.9%

2. Preston Town Centre

Preston Town Centre recorded 54 new cases in the last week and has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 5.9%

3. Ribbleton

Ribbleton recorded 71 new cases in the last week and has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 7.6%

4. Longsands

Longsands recorded 23 new cases in the last week and has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 15%

