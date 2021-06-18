Pictures show pop-up vaccination clinic in operation at Preston's Flag Market as over-18s invited

The pop-up clinics opened their doors on Monday (June 14) and will be offering vaccines to anyone who meets the latest eligibility criteria until Sunday (June 20).

Our photographer Neil Cross visited the clinic based at Preston's Flag Market to give an inside look of what you can expect if you're planning a visit this weekend.

To find out where the other vaccination clinics are located, click HERE.

Covid vaccine bus The vaccine bus has been based at different sites across the city, including Deepdale Retail Park, Flag Market and Cardinal Newman College.

No appointment is needed. Those seeking a jab can just walk-in during opening hours.

Anybody over the age of 18 is now eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at any clinic venue.

Anybody who lives or works in Preston and the surrounding areas, as well as anybody who cares for somebody in the local area can visit the mobile sites.