Pictures show pop-up vaccination clinic in operation at Preston's Flag Market as over-18s invited
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics opened across Preston this week, offering jabs to residents who have not yet received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The pop-up clinics opened their doors on Monday (June 14) and will be offering vaccines to anyone who meets the latest eligibility criteria until Sunday (June 20).
Our photographer Neil Cross visited the clinic based at Preston's Flag Market to give an inside look of what you can expect if you're planning a visit this weekend.
To find out where the other vaccination clinics are located, click HERE.
