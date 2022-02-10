Preston hospital memorial gardens to people who lost their lives in Covid-19 pandemic near completion

Thanks to a £60,000 grant from NHS Charities Together, as well as other donations from public, staff and local businesses, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity have been able to create tranquil spaces at both Royal Preston Hospital and Chorley and South Ribble Hospital to remember those who have passed away, both before and during the pandemic, and to raise awareness of organ and tissue donation across Lancashire and South Cumbria.

The vision for Royal Preston Hospital, which is being supported by D&G Builders and Joiners and some of their sub-contractors, will serve as a special place of remembrance and provide a peaceful outdoor space for those bereaved to come to terms with their loss.

The finishing touch will a large steel fabricated tree, created by a local artist, which it is hoped will be installed by the spring.

The memorial garden at Royal Preston Hospital is taking shape. Bosses say the garden, together with a second one at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital, will be a lasting legacy to lives lost during the Covid-19 pandemic, and to those who left their organs to be donated to others

Jordan’s mum, Lisa, said: “Knowing first-hand how special but how difficult giving a gift of life is for a family, I am delighted to see that this garden is coming to life. It will be a huge support for others facing a tissue and organ donation situation.”

Lisa added: “Donation is not just about giving; it’s about making a huge difference to someone else and enhancing their lives.”

Paula Wilson, head of charities at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, said: “It is an honour to pay tribute to some incredible people, some of whom are colleagues and friends. We are confident this space will really help many people through their grieving processes and give them a space to come to terms with incredibly difficult decisions.”

