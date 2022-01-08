We were granted an exclusive look inside the Covid Ward at Royal Preston Hospital.
Work started on Royal Preston Hospital’s Covid ‘surge hub’ yesterday - with bosses saying they are “coping at the moment” with growing pressure on services.
Although Lancashire and South Cumbria has not declared an emergency incident like its neighbouring hospital trusts in Morecambe Bay and Blackpool, its chief executive Kevin McGee says the situation is still difficult and requires precautionary measures.
Mr McGee said: “I’m hopeful that we won’t have to declare an incident but I have to say that we are incredibly busy- it’s the busiest I’ve known the NHS at this period of year.
“The first couple of weeks in January are always our busiest time of the year ... but on top of that, we’ve got two other things which are causing an immense pressure. "