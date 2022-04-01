Lancashire's travelling vaccination bus hands out 1,000th Covid-19 jab

Residents have been thanked for coming forward after Lancashire County Council's mobile Covid-19 vaccination service delivered its 1,000th dose.

Since January the vaccination coach has visited 20 locations around Lancashire in various districts, universities and colleges, delivering first doses, second doses and boosters jabs.

At a recent deployment in Accrington, which reportedly saw an especially strong turnout, vaccinators delivered the 1,000th dose.

This number has risen further following a deployment in Preston, with the vaccination bus also stopping in Nelson on Friday (April 1) and Saturday (April 2).

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Director of Public Health, Lancashire County Council, said: “ Vaccines remain our best defence against Covid-19.

“Thank you to everyone who has come forward so far. We will continue to use our resources to support the NHS as it looks to deliver spring boosters to the most vulnerable.

“It is never too late so please look out for Lancashire and come forward now to protect yourself, your family, and your community.”

These pop-up sites are supported by district councils and Lancashire Temporary Staffing Agency (LTSA) staff – an agency that was set up by the county council in 2020 to meet demand for residential care roles.

Lancashire County Council said the success of the vaccination programme meant the population now has much stronger protection against Covid-19 than at any other point in the pandemic.

The coach has proved to be a valuable resource to the communities and LCC will continue to plan and deploy where it is needed most.

From Friday (April 1) free testing for the general public ends as part of the UK government's Living with COVID plan, which set out the national strategy to live with and manage the virus.

Free Covid-19 tests will continue to be available to help protect specific groups including eligible patients and NHS and care staff.

From April 1, people with symptoms of a respiratory infection, including Covid-19, and a high temperature or who feel unwell, are now being advised to try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people until they feel well enough to resume normal activities and they no longer have a high temperature.

To read the new guidance for people with symptoms of a respiratory infection including COVID-19, click HERE.

