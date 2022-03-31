As part of a national campaign by the charity Legs4Africa, the Preston centre – run by the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – has donated 50 discarded prosthetic legs that would have otherwise been destroyed.

In the UK, approximately 5,000 prosthetic legs end up in landfills every year, meanwhile, in Africa, 1.7 million amputees are in dire need of a prosthetic limb to help them live independently.

>>>Click here to find out what to do with your crutches and frames after use.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Preston trip was just one stop on a 950-mile trip by Legs4Africa, which in total, collected more than 600 prosthetic limbs from mobility centres and component suppliers across the UK.

These parts and legs get sent to where they are needed to build new, custom-fitted legs for children and adults who may otherwise not be able to access them.

Tom Williams, founder of Legs4Africa said: "There are an estimated 45,000 people in England who rely on prosthetic limbs. We are extremely fortunate to have the NHS and we will be forever grateful for their service but unfortunately, it’s not so easy to obtain prosthetics in The Gambia or Tanzania.

"Our work allows us to open up the conversation around limb loss and improve quality of life for so many people.”

Some of the false legs being collected

In many of these countries, a leg built from imported parts costs upwards of £800, making them totally unaffordable for the vast majority.