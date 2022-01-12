Lancashire school forced to shut and another partially closed due to Covid

St Oswald's R.C. Primary School in Accrington said it has closed under advice from Public Health England because of "a rising number of Covid cases".

Parents were told last night (Tuesday, January 11) and pupils have moved to online learning for the rest of the week.

In a message to parents, Headteacher Mrs Cath Kippax said: "Unfortunately, we have been advised by Public Health England that due to the rising number of cases of Covid at present in school that we need to close school and move to online learning for the rest of this week."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Oswald's R.C. Primary School in Accrington said it has closed under advice from Public Health England because of "the rising number of Covid cases" in its classrooms. Pic: Google

A second primary school in East Lancashire has also partially closed due to coronavirus.

Several year groups at St Nicholas Church of England Primary School in the Rossendale village of Newchurch will learn from home for the rest of the week.

A notice posted on the Lancashire County Council website said the school closure was due to Covid.

Both schools will remain open to children of key workers with no other childcare options.