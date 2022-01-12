Lancashire school forced to shut and another partially closed due to Covid
A primary school in Lancashire has been forced to shut and another has partially closed due to coronavirus.
St Oswald's R.C. Primary School in Accrington said it has closed under advice from Public Health England because of "a rising number of Covid cases".
Parents were told last night (Tuesday, January 11) and pupils have moved to online learning for the rest of the week.
In a message to parents, Headteacher Mrs Cath Kippax said: "Unfortunately, we have been advised by Public Health England that due to the rising number of cases of Covid at present in school that we need to close school and move to online learning for the rest of this week."
A second primary school in East Lancashire has also partially closed due to coronavirus.
Several year groups at St Nicholas Church of England Primary School in the Rossendale village of Newchurch will learn from home for the rest of the week.
A notice posted on the Lancashire County Council website said the school closure was due to Covid.
Both schools will remain open to children of key workers with no other childcare options.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.