Extra vaccine appointments available in Preston this week - everything you need to know

People who fall into one of the relevant categories can use Lancashire's online vaccine booking system to select a time to attend the site in St. John’s Shopping Centre on Tithebarn Street in the city centre.

Appointments are being made available to anybody over the age of 40, those classed as clinically extremely vulnerable or clinically vulnerable, eligible frontline health or social care workers, anybody with a learning disability and those acting as the main carer for someone at high risk from coronavirus.

However, the under-30s will not be able to take up the offer of one of the additional slots as it is the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine that is being administered - which is no longer being recommended for that age group.

Preston's mass vaccination centre, opposite the bus station on Tithebarn Street

The extra appointments are being offered on a first-come-first-served basis and are open to residents across Central Lancashire and the wider Lancashire and South Cumbria region.

Jane Scattergood, Covid-19 Vaccination Director for Lancashire and South Cumbria said that the extra capacity was being provided “due to the popularity of the vaccination centre” in Preston.

“If you are aged 40 and over and have not yet received a first dose of the lifesaving Covid-19 vaccination, you can book an appointment online via our local booking system. The vaccination is simple, effective and provides vital protection against the virus,” Ms. Scattergood added.

As of 25th April, more than 108,000 people had received a first dose of a Covid vaccine in the Greater Preston Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) area, with over 97,000 having done so in the area covered by Chorley and South Ribble CCG.