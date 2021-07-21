The latest government figures show 13 out of 14 neighbourhoods in Wyre still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.

Wyre recorded 694 cases in the seven days to 13 July, a rate of 619.1 per 100,000 people.

Blackpool and Preston have also seen cases continue to rise in recent weeks.

As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing are now lifted in England we reveal which Wyre neighbourhoods which saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people, and which saw cases fall.

1. Preesall, Stalmine & Hambleton Preesall, Stalmine & Hambleton has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 50%, from 698.3 to 349.1.

2. Pilling, Great Eccleston & Inksip Pilling, Great Eccleston & Inksip has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 31%, from 201.1 to 263.

3. Poulton North & Carleton East Poulton North & Carleton East has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 37%, from 579.8 to 794.1.

4. Fleetwood South East Fleetwood South East has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 57%, from 492.7 to 772.4.