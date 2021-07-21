Covid Wyre: Here are the areas with the highest Covid rates as ‘Freedom Day' arrives
England’s so-called ‘Freedom Day’ has finally arrived but Covid cases are on the rise across the Fylde coast and the country.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 11:18 am
Updated
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 12:36 pm
The latest government figures show 13 out of 14 neighbourhoods in Wyre still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.
Wyre recorded 694 cases in the seven days to 13 July, a rate of 619.1 per 100,000 people.
As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing are now lifted in England we reveal which Wyre neighbourhoods which saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people, and which saw cases fall.
Page 1 of 4