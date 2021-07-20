The latest government figures show 10 out of 17 neighbourhoods in Preston still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.

Preston recorded 918 cases in the seven days to 13 July, a rate of 424.8 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing are now lifted in England we reveal which Preston neighbourhoods which saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people, and which saw cases fall.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more here

1. Frenchwood & Fishwick Frenchwood & Fishwick has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 28%, from 342.9 to 246.4. Buy photo

2. Grimsargh & Goosnargh Grimsargh & Goosnargh has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 19%, from 327.2 to 264.8. Buy photo

3. Cadley & College Cadley & College has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 16%, from 317.3 to 266.6. Buy photo

4. Longsands Longsands has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 16%, from 287.3 to 241.9. Buy photo