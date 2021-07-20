Covid Preston: Here are the areas with the highest Covid rates as ‘Freedom Day' arrives
England’s so-called ‘Freedom Day’ has finally arrived but Covid cases are on the rise across the city and the country.
The latest government figures show 10 out of 17 neighbourhoods in Preston still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.
Preston recorded 918 cases in the seven days to 13 July, a rate of 424.8 per 100,000 people.
As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing are now lifted in England we reveal which Preston neighbourhoods which saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people, and which saw cases fall.
