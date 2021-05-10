Balshaw's High School in Leyland sends pupils home following reports of Covid-19

Year 11 pupils were reportedly turned away at the gates after arriving at school and were told to return home immediately and self-isolate.

It is understood that Year 10 pupils might also be instructed to return home as well.

The high school in Church Road, Leyland has yet to confirm the reports, but it said headteacher Steven Haycocks is expected to provide details later today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at Balshaw's High School in Leyland have been sent home this morning (Monday, May 10) following reports of Covid cases at the school. Pic: Google

Dozens of pupils were seen leaving school grounds at around 9am, with youngsters in uniform later seen crowding into McDonald's in Churchill Way.

Parents of Year 11 pupils say their children have been asked to return home due to cases of Covid-19 at the school.

It comes just days after Runshaw College was forced to close for 10 days after an outbreak of Covid-19 at its Leyland campus.

More than 30 students are understood to have contracted the virus, with college bosses confirming that "some" of those affected had contracted the Indian variant.

Runshaw has moved to online learning until May 17 in a bid to stop the spread of the outbreak and has urged all students and staff to get tested.

Balshaw's previously closed for two weeks in February after an outbreak among the children of key workers and those from vulnerable families who had been attending the school during lockdown.

Balshaw's and Lancashire County Council have been approached for comment.

More to follow...

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.