An appeal has been launched to raise money for a bench in memory of a Chorley GP who died earlier this year.

Tributes poured in after Dr Zakariya Waqar-Uddin – fondly known as Zak – went missing in May and his body was found 11 days later.

Among the tributes posted on social media at the time were: “Heartbreaking – love and prayers to Dr Uddin’s family who should be very proud of such a special man”;

“RIP Zak – it was a pleasure working with you, you will be sadly missed. Sending my condolences to all the family”;

“RIP Zak, you were a very special young man, kind, funny, cheeky with a heart of gold you helped so many people, I wish you could read these comments and see how much you were loved”;

“My heart is breaking for Zak and his family – such a lovely person with a fabulous heart and sense of humour, it was a joy to have known you.”

The 44-year-old grew up in Euxton and was appointed a full time GP in Chorley in 2021. He also worked as a GP at Buckshaw Village Medical Group and Standish Medical Practice and the appeal for the bench has been set up by Kim Leech, an Advanced Nurse Practitioner at The Village Surgeries in Croston and Eccleston.

The bench is planned for Millennium Green in Euxton, where enjoted walking, and Kim said: “Zak was a lovely, caring GP with a willingness to listen and help.

“He touched the hearts of many of his friends, family, colleagues and patients and the memories which have been shared since his passing are a testimony of this.

“Away from general practice he had a keen interest in the outdoors and walking – and what better way to remember Zak than with a bench at Millennium Green. a place he loved to walk in the heart of the community he served.

“It’s peaceful place where people can go and sit, remember their times with Zak, escape the business of life and focus on their own mental well-being.”

"We hope people will chip in to help us create a lasting memorial of Zak.”

The appeal has a £750 target and details of how to contribute are at www.gofundme.com/f/dr-zakariya-waqaruddin